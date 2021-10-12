CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.24, for a total transaction of $6,994,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.99, for a total transaction of $6,439,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDG opened at $637.14 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $453.76 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.45.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.88.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

