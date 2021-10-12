CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 147 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Shares of ITW opened at $213.87 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.29 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

