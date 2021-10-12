CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 511 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLD opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.69.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

