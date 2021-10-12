CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,010 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $166.18 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.12 and its 200-day moving average is $156.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.36.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

