CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 49 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,418 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK opened at $276.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.