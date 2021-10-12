CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 50.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth $661,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total value of $496,653.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,900 shares of company stock worth $63,444,850. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $253.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.79 and its 200 day moving average is $331.21. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.11 and a 12-month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.83.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.