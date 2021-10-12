Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSFFF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Europe upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

Shares of Capstone Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. 15,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,446. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

