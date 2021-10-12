CargoX Market Cap Reaches $52.28 Million (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, CargoX has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One CargoX coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $52.28 million and $216,268.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00218073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00094325 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

