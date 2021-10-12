CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert Sells 27,988 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $951,871.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Langley Steinert sold 30,508 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,060,763.16.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $891,137.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $872,106.08.

On Friday, October 1st, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $910,169.76.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $878,543.32.

On Monday, September 20th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $871,826.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $890,858.04.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $876,584.16.

On Monday, August 30th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $872,385.96.

On Friday, August 27th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $852,794.36.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 1,040,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,126. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.83. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.56.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

