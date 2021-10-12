Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter worth $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 71.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares during the period. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carter Bankshares stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $16.28.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

