Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 47,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 475,894 shares.The stock last traded at $6.49 and had previously closed at $6.31.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $554.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,430,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

