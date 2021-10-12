Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

CASS opened at $41.95 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $600.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 276,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

