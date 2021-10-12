Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
CASS opened at $41.95 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $600.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.84.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
