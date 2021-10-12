CBDAO (BREE) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One CBDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBDAO has a market cap of $74,811.77 and approximately $49,695.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CBDAO has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00044204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00218491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00095004 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

CBDAO (CRYPTO:BREE) is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

Buying and Selling CBDAO

