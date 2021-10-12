CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTGLY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. VTB Capital cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTGLY opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

