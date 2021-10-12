CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5,549.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 894.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 59,029 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CDK Global by 276.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 73,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,447 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $62,163.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a return on equity of 5,754.17%. CDK Global’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.