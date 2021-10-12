Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of MTTRY opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 1.54%.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

