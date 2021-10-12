Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of CELC stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 27.51. The company has a market cap of $262.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). Analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $4,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 145,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 69,984 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,080,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $6,130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity in the 2nd quarter worth $1,585,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

