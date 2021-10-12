Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.28

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.28 and last traded at C$14.10, with a volume of 4023634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.06.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$28.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 319.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.69.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

About Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

