CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CF Industries by 4,588.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

NYSE:CF opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.84.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

