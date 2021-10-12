Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Champion Iron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 7,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,549. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

