ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.63.
CCXI stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
