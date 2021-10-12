ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.63.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

CCXI stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $70.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. ChemoCentryx’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.