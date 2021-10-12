Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 85.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 151.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 87,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after buying an additional 52,507 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.1% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 58.2% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 46,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.