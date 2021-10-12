Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,534 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 71.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

