Citigroup Inc. Has $668,000 Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the first quarter valued at $89,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 52.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 39.7% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.77.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.23 and a 52-week high of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,844,427 over the last ninety days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

