Citigroup Inc. Has $762,000 Stake in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of World Acceptance worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRLD. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,068,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,538,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in World Acceptance by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 7,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,398,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,777.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,413,848 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $198.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.62.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

