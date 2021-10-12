Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,356 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Wafra Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 85.6% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 937,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,007,000 after purchasing an additional 432,515 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,504,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bumble alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BMBL opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

BMBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.