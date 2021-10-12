Citigroup Inc. Purchases 44,093 Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) by 1,672.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.11% of MeiraGTx worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the second quarter valued at $173,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 13.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 37.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 39.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MeiraGTx stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $569.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.22.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $141,413.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,096.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

