Citigroup Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $266.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.86.
NYSE:ALB opened at $214.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $253.10.
In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
