Citigroup Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $266.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALB. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

NYSE:ALB opened at $214.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $5,076,699. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,256,016,000 after purchasing an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,268,576,000 after purchasing an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

