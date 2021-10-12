Citigroup Raises The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $29.00

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $727.05 million, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 2,892.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

