Citigroup Upgrades KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

KGHPF has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KGHM Polska Miedz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KGHM Polska Miedz from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

KGHPF stock opened at $36.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83. KGHM Polska Miedz has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA engages in the exploration of copper, precious metals, and other smelter products. It operates through the following sgements: KGHM Polska Miedz SA, KGHM International Ltd., Sierra Gorda S.C.M., and Others. The KGHM Polska Miedz SA segment focuses on Lubin mine, Polkowice-Sieroszowice mine, and Rudna mine.

