Clarity Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

NYSE MS opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

