Clarity Financial LLC Has $263,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $74.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $82.37. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

