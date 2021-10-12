Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $111.50 Million Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,529 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $111,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

ENV opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.18 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

