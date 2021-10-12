Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 648,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,834 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.38% of Motorola Solutions worth $140,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $235.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.73. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.30 and a 12-month high of $246.96. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

