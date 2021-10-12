Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,820,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 105,482 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $125,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 88.5% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,362,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,530,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,297,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,093,000 after buying an additional 984,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,287,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,251,000 after buying an additional 2,163,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

