CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $120.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.28 and its 200 day moving average is $148.86.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 48.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.