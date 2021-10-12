Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 208.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners makes up approximately 1.0% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $802,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.8% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCEP. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.62.

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. 11,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,909. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

