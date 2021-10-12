Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,545 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.