Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Mirova

Mirova increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $7,487,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $29,561,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $75.86. The company had a trading volume of 80,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,935. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

