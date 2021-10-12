Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,062 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $245,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 51,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

