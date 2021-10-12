Commercial Metals (CMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th. Analysts expect Commercial Metals to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CMC stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commercial Metals stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,685 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Commercial Metals worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

