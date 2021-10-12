Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,364 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Premier Financial worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at $258,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.53.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

