Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,364 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Premier Financial worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 24.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Premier Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 125.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 41.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,868,000 after buying an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

PFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.53. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.