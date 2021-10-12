Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 1,248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000.

NYSEARCA XHS opened at $100.91 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $116.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.07.

