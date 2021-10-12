Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,858 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 83,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

EWC opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.