Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.21% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

CATH opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.