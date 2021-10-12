Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 521,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after buying an additional 214,949 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 113,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 67,843 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 739.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 79,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 87,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $30.62.

