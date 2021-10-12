Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 109,218 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 481.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,483,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,858,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

