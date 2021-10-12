Comparing Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Titan Machinery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Titan Machinery and EVgo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.42 $19.36 million $1.26 20.65 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Titan Machinery and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00 EVgo 0 3 3 0 2.50

Titan Machinery currently has a consensus price target of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 28.11%. EVgo has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 82.23%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EVgo is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 2.10% 11.04% 4.92% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Titan Machinery beats EVgo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

