comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

SCOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. comScore has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $297.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $87.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that comScore will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $86,261.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,019,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,412.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,676 shares of company stock worth $215,755. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 1,091.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 601,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 83,900.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 725.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 782,338 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of comScore by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 89,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

